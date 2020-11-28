William J. Lemieux, 90 of Colton,NY; Edgewater Florida, deceased 11/27/2020: Dad, Ace, Poppa, Big, Grandpa, Grampy, Daddy-O, Bill. A man of many names who can be described easily by his personality traits...honesty, integrity, generosity, kindness and loving. Bill grew up in St.Regis Falls, NY. The second oldest of four kids (Joan, Bill, Jack and Jim) to a French-American father, William and Irish Mother, Genevieve. He lived in St.Regis Falls and helped run the family grocery store until joining the Naval branch of the armed services. During his time in the service he met a lovely young lady in Florida. Her name is Beverly June who
eventually agreed to marry him and take care of him for the next sixty-six years, through better and worse, with love and respect throughout. They had four children during this time Billy, Donna, Nan and Tim, six grandchildren Ari, Joel, Marnie, Cai, Nathaniel, Mya and one great grandchild Scout. The family primarily lived in St.Regis Falls and Canton, NY where Bill acquired Clark Insurance Agency and Potsdam Insurance Agency. Bill and Bev later resided in Colton, NY and Edgewater Florida. Even though Bill and Bev hit rough times with the onset of
Bill’s dementia and added complications from cancer, he still remained brave without self pity. Beverly was by his side always, and never more so than when Bill died, with an uncompromising and unending amount of love, comfort, care and support. Alot of people say it, some may believe it, but fewer still can know for certain...their Dad was their true, bigger than life hero. He will not be forgotten. One can only hope to be half the person, parent, spouse and
friend he was. Please keep Bill in your thoughts, and for those who knew Bill, tell a funny story or two about him with a smile to keep the memories alive. Rather than formal services, a celebration of his life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers Bill and Bev’s wish would be a donation to Hospice in your home area.
