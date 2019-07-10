POTSDAM - William J. Lloyd Lewis, 83, passed away with love and family at his side on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Friday 4-7:00 PM and Saturday 2-4 and 7-9:00 PM. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Sunday 2:00 PM at the Potsdam First United Methodist Church with Rev. Eilene Susan Wenner, officiating. Burial services will be held Monday 10:00 AM at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.