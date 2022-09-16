William J. Morrison, age 83, passed away on September 2, 2022 at his son’s home in Connecticut. He was a longtime resident of Copenhagen, NY before retiring to Hammond, NY to spend his days near Black Lake.
Born in Blasdell, NY in 1939, Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter from a young age. He was drafted into the Army in 1961 and served a tour in Germany. Upon returning to the US, he joined the New York State Police and worked as a trooper from 1965 to 1983. He was an active member of the Black Lake Fish & Game Club long after he had stopped hunting and fishing himself, often tending to the club property for the benefit of other members.
Bill was a gifted woodworker, and built many beautiful cabinets, cedar chests, and other pieces for friends and family. But he was most proud of his three children, who chose careers helping others just as he did. In addition to his daughter and two sons, he will be missed by his son- and daughter-in-law, five grandchildren, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Black Lake Fish & Game Club (blfga.org) or to your local hospice care.
