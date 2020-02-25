William J. Stonecipher, Jr. passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Baldwinsville, NY on October 21, 1962, the son of William and Sandra (Wilson) Stonecipher. Bill graduated from Baldwinsville High School and married Diana Lamb in Watertown, NY on June 24, 2005.
Bill spent 17 years at Price Chopper, working as the co-Manager at several locations across the North Country, most recently at the Watertown store. He was a dedicated worker and truly loved his interaction with the customers, who were the highlight of his day. Most days, Bill could be found whistling his way around the store.
Bill had an avid love for his restored 1969 Mustang and racing. He also took great pride in his Black Belt in Karate,spending time with his granchildren and enjoyed the love and companionship of their pets.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Lamb, who was the love of his life; his daughter Lindsay (Don) Johnson; two grandsons, Julian (5) and Brayden (2); his mother, Sandra Wilson; his father William (Carolyn) Stonecipher; his sister Sandie (Sean) Webb; his sister Wendy Stonecipher; his brother Pastor Jeffrey (Shelby) Stonecipher;Suzanne Ray, the mother of their daughter, Lindsay; and two nieces and five nephews. Bill was pre-deceased by Sandra’s companion, John Stalker.
To know Bill, was to love him. He will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, at the Destiny Christian Center located at 514 Turtle Street, Syracuse NY.
Another Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Dexter American Legion – Post 583 located at 105 East Bronson Street Dexter, NY.
Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Destiny Christian Center at 514 Turtle Street Syracuse, NY 13208 or to the Town of Brownville Fire District at P.O. Box 2 Brownville, NY 13615.
Online condolences may be made at DexterFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home Dexter, NY.
