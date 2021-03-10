TEXAS: William James “Bill” Lenney of Richmond Texas, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the age of 90.
Bill was born May 21th, 1930 in Massena, NY to the late John and Jane (McKenna) Lenney. After graduating from Massena Central High School, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Potsdam State College and continued his higher learning at St. Lawrence University where he obtained his Masters of Education. He was employed as a teacher, and later a principal, in the Massena Central School system for 34 years, until his retirement in 1987.
Bill married Elizabeth Lahey on March 26th, 1951 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena, NY. They went on to raise four children together, Jane, Susan, Thomas and Robert.
After retirement, Bill was able to pursue his passion of genealogy. He and Elizabeth spent many days on the backroads of St. Lawrence County, searching libraries, courthouses, and cemeteries for information on their relatives. A highlight in life for them was the opportunity to visit Ireland several times. Bill also enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. He was a member of the Massena Country Club for many years. Other enjoyments included reading and tending to his yard. Bill and Elizabeth moved to Palm City, Florida in 2019 and then to Richmond, Texas in 2020 to be near family.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Jane Lenney Daniels. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Lenney of Richmond, Texas; daughter Susan and husband John Ashley of Eureka, Missouri; son Thomas and wife Tamara Lenney of Fulshear, Texas; son Robert and wife Victoria Lenney of Palm City, Florida; son-in-law Robert Daniels of Hampstead, New Hampshire; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother John Lenney of Rensselaer, NY; sisters Elizabeth Brusso of Potsdam, NY and Mary Schaefer Marich of Denver, Colorado; many nieces and nephews; and cherished friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
There will be no public calling hours at this time. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.
Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolences, photos and memories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.