Winthrop- William James LaGarry passed away at his home, the beloved River Ridge farm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
William was born June 1, 1960, in Massena to the late Ray and Frances (Green) LaGarry.
William graduated from Potsdam High School in 1978, going on to earn his associates degree in business from Canton ATC.
William knew what hard work was, as he started young in the family business, LaGarry’s Florist Potsdam NY. Beginning in high school he was employed as a short order cook at Big N in Potsdam, followed by Super Duper in Potsdam where he functioned as a manager.
William began his 27-year career in the United States Postal Service in 1984, serving as Postmaster in Parishville, Hogansburg, Norwood, and finally Brasher Falls, from which he retired in 2012. “Bill” continued to work in retirement: Tractor Supply in Potsdam, followed by Kinney Drugs on Maple Street in Potsdam. William finished his working career as manager of store -12 in Malone, from which he retired due to illness in 2020.
William is survived by his wife of 40 years Shirley (Ramsdell) LaGarry of Winthrop; his sons Nathaniel LaGarry of Winthrop, Caleb (Katie) of Dickinson, Jacob (Christiana) of Winthrop; beloved grandchildren, Landon, Parker, Keegan, Flynn, and Juniper K; a sister Claire of Hannawa Falls; a brother Randy (Val) of Massena; a sister Faye (Jerry) Bordeleau of Winthrop; a brother Phil (Mary) of Chapel Hill, NC; a sister Stacie (Dave) Richardson of Parishville; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
William was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. William thrived in many creative disciplines: a self-taught violinist, a painter working in oils and watercolor. He was a well-respected naturalist who was proficient in gardening and animal husbandry. An ardent genealogist and amateur historian, William worked tirelessly so that he and his family could enjoy the natural delights of his home and his favorite beaches in Maine. He will be sorely missed by many.
In keeping with Williams wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 26 at River Ridge Farm, 633 Barrett Road in Winthrop. Services will be held outdoors with minimal tent seating, please bring a chair if you wish. In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in honor of William or donating to Samaritans Purse/Operation Christmas Child, c/o Victory Baptist Church P.O. Box 368 Winthrop, NY 13697. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
