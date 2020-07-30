William K. Gilpin, 61, Watertown, passed away Sunday July 26th, 2020 in the emergency room of the Samaritan Medical Center.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 1pm in the Parrish Road Cemetery, Town of Pamelia. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the home of his sister-in-law Tammy Thompson, 22088 Knowlesville Road, Watertown, NY 13601 on Friday, July 31st, 2020 beginning at 3 pm.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by his wife Tina (Barber), Watertown; two daughters Sumer Lynn and her fiancé Charles Mitchell, Dexter and Melissa Marie and her husband Thomas Coscia, Watertown; a son Corey Gilpin and his fiancé’ Jessica Desrosiers, Watertown; 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; his sister Cindy Gilpin, Florida; 3 nieces; step sister Maryellen Stevens and step brother and his wife Larry and Shelia Groff, all of Pamelia. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Todd and his stepfather Charles Groff.
He was born in Watertown, October 9, 1958, a son to Walter and Patricia Cardinal Gilpin. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1977. William served with the US Navy from 1977-1983. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as an HVAC technician for several firms in the North Country.
William married Tina Barber October 28th, 1978.
He was a stock car racing fan and enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to William’s memorial fund c/o Corey Gilpin, 20884 Weaver Road, Watertown, NY, 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
