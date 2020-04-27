William K. LaFleur, 83, of Watertown passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village where he had resided for three and one half years.
Bill was born on Wellesley Island on March 11, 1937, son of Leslie and Violet E. Patterson LaFleur. He was a graduate of LaFargeville High School. He enlisted in the US Marines on March 2, 1956 and he was honorably discharged from active duty as a Corporal on March 1, 1958 and from the Reserves on Mach 1, 1962.
After serving his country, Bill worked for the Department of Corrections at Green Haven Prison, Poughkeepsie from October 1962 to March 1968. He then joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, working as a Sheriff until his retirement in March 1992. After retirement, he worked part time as a Security Attendant until 2002.
Bill was married to Linda M. Cornaire and the marriage was annulled. He then married Joyce Mosachetti and then Baerbel Moore, both ending in divorce.
Bill is survived by his companion Marion Greene and her family, Henderson; his son Donald W. (Jessica) LaFleur, Winter Haven, FL; daughter Jacqueline E. Turner and husband Chris, Watertown; one grandson Nathan Bush; two great grandchildren, Lily and Christopher Bush; one nephew, and cousins. His son, Scott E. LaFleur, his sister, Betty J. Thomson, and a niece predeceased him.
As per his wishes, there are no public services. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton will be at this family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.