William L. “Bill” Gillette, 80, Dallas, GA, and formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 under Hospice care in Georgia.
Calling hours are Friday July 15th from 3 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a 10 am funeral mass on Saturday, July 16th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com
