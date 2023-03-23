William L McCarthy, 76 passed away March 21, 2023 after a long battle from cancer. Born 4/29/1946 to Glenn and Evelyn McCarthy . Predeceased by his parents and brother Lynn McCarthy. Survived by his wife Suzanne (Marsh), daughters Shannon, Amanda and Stacey. Stepchildren Teresa DePalma and Brian Kinney. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be determined.
William L McCarthy
April, 29 1946 - March 21, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.