William Lee Gillette, 80, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on July 5, 2022, of natural causes. Bill was born on February 9, 1942, to Donald & Veronica Gillette in Watertown, New York. After graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1960, Bill went on to study Accounting and graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. As a CPA, Bill was a talented accountant and tenacious auditor, most recently for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Washington, D.C., where he worked as a Senior Auditor and Fraud Investigator.
Bill married Doris Walseman in 1968, in Watertown, New York. Bill loved spending time with his family, as well as his and Doris’ constant furry companions. Bill could always be found at the local Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, or Starbuck’s enjoying a cup of coffee (black with 7 ice cubes) and making new friends. A car enthusiast, it was determined that Bill had probably owned over 25 cars – always looking for the newest model with the best features. Bill also loved the outdoors especially tending to the yard with Doris or spending time on a boat with Family in Northern New York.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, and his brother Rev. Ted. Bill is survived by his wife Doris; daughter Danielle; son-in-law Kevin; grandchildren Jocelyn and Cordelia; siblings Terry, Suzanne, Catherine, and Randy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Viewing hours are on Friday, July 15 from 3 – 7 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home in Watertown, New York. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, July 16 at 10 AM with a burial at Glenwood Cemetery (reception to follow).
