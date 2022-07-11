William Lee Gillette

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.