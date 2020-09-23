William M. Baker, 79, of Hermon, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home where he was stricken ill.
William was born March 16, 1941 at the family home in Richville, New York; a son of the late Roswell and Leta (Black) Baker. He was a member of the first graduating class of the combined Hermon-DeKalb Central School. After graduation, William worked at the farm co-op in Gouverneur and was later hired to work at the St. Joe’s Mines prior to enlisting and serving three years in the United States NAVY before being honorably discharged. Upon discharge, he returned to work at the mines, totaling a span of 38 years. On August 7, 1965, William married Elaine Collison, and together had three children, Michael, Greg and Jeff. Following retirement, he sold insurance for Prudential.
William is survived by his wife Elaine, sons, Mike, Greg and Jeff; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, cousins and a niece.
William enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, the NY Giants and Boston Red Sox, country music, and learning about local history.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, NY 13617 or online at cantonfirerescue.com or to the Russell Opera House, 4 Pestle Street; Russell, NY 13684.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, followed immediately by a memorial service at 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. William M. Baker are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.