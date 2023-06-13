William M. Norton, Jr., 70, passed away at home, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Born in Alexandria Bay, NY on September 16, 1952, he was a son of William M. and Jane E. Peters Norton and he attended LaFargeville High School. William worked in construction for various local companies. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and being outdoors. Survivors include a sister, Mary Luman, Dexter, NY; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Howard Norton, Dexter, NY and, Thomas and Edith Norton, LaFargeville, NY; four nieces, two nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews. His parents, a brother-in-law, Leon “Tupper” Luman and sister-in-law, Laura Norton, passed away previously. Private burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top
William M. Norton
September 16, 1952 - June 8, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.