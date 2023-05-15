A Celebration of Life for William M., “Willy or Bill” Freeman, 67, will begin at 1 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023 with a Legion Ceremony at 1:30 pm. He passed away unexpectedly, March 1, 2023. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.
William M., “Willy or Bill” Freeman
