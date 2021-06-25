William M. Youngs, resident of Watertown, NY passed away Saturday, June 12 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Born February 10th 1950 in Gouverneur NY, son of Keitha and Clifford Youngs. He enlisted in the Army on November 5th 1969 and served 4 years as a member of the Military Police. He received an Honorable Discharge and then began a career as a finish carpenter joining the Carpenters Union in Watertown. Bill was also a longtime member of AA or “the program” as he called it. Through AA Bill made many lifelong friends. He was grateful to be a part of both the support, and community it provided. He was generous to strangers and friends. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and taking in nature’s beauty. Camping, boating, and fishing were among his favorite activities . He had a lifelong love of music and was an avid guitar player. He also enjoyed working with his hands and spending time in the garage. Bill’s marriage resulted in three sons, William, Matthew, and Jesse Youngs. He is survived by his Dear Friend Arlene Amore, Brothers Clifford “Lafe” and Keith Youngs, Grand Children Denise, Brianna, Benjamin, Hannah, Alexis, Spencer, and Colin Youngs and Son Matthew. He was loved and will be missed by many. A service will be held mid-day, July 10th in Watertown NY. Exact time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers or donations, next time you see an older person flash them a smile, lend them a hand, and let them know they matter.
