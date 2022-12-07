Hermon - William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in the company of his loving family at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 AM in the Hermon United Methodist Church with Pastor John Frary officiating. Burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hermon Cemetery Association or to Hermon United Methodist Church.
