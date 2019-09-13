William P. “Bill” Yard, 83, of 1211 Faichney Dr., Watertown, passed away September 12, 2019 at Upstate Medical University.
Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
A prayer service will be held 9:15 a.m.Monday, Sept. 16 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Herman Pongantung officiating.
Born on February 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, son of John and Elizabeth (Wall) Yard, he graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1954.
He entered the US Army on February 9, 1955 and was honorably discharged on January 19, 1957. He then returned to Brooklyn, where he began a life long career with NY Telephone Co.,in 1957. After 31 years he retired in 1988, in Syracuse, as a manager from the telephone company which later became known as Verizon.
He married Lynn Day on June 7, 1958 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Brooklyn. She was a homemaker and raised their seven wonderful children. The couple resided in Pulaski from 1973 until they moved to Watertown in 2003.
Bill was very active with his children, coaching all four sons as they played for the Astros Baseball Little League and he was very involved with Boy Scouts where he was the Awards Chairman for many years. He was a member of Master Gardners of CNY in Syracuse and was an avid Yankees and Syracuse Orangemen fan. He enjoyed cement work, collecting stamps, crosswords, reading, but mostly spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 62 years, Lynn Yard, seven children, William “Bill” Yard, Watertown, James “Jim” Yard, Sandy Creek, John and Sherry Yard, West Monroe, Kevin and Tamara Yard, Tully, Catherine “Cathy” and Joe Kinn, Pulaski, Susan Yard and her husband, Joe Sikora, Pulaski, Kim and Tim Monroe, Dexter, 13 grandchildren, William P. (Sarah) Yard II, John M. Michalski, Taylor Michalski, John P. Yard, Jennifer (Ben) Thomas, Karli (Chris) Byrd, Kaitlyn (Travis) Cain, Paul W. Kinn, Lauren Yard, Sam (Joe) Green, Brian Yard, Keira (Michael) Schultz, Michael Yard, 10 great grandchildren, a sister, Joan Smith, FL, two brothers and their wives, Edward and Jeannie Yard, Long Island, Thomas and Edna Yard, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, a sister, Elizabeth Maher and three brothers, John, Richard and Raymond all passed away before him.
Donations may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
