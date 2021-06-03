Regretfully, the family announces the passing of William & Pamela Frazer, Jr in March of 2021. Pamela (Menga) Frazer, was born in Syracuse, NY a daughter of Patsy & Patricia Dennis Menga passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2021, followed by her husband Bill’s passing on March 8, 2021. The couple lived in Maple View for many years prior to moving to Palm Bay, FL.
Pamela is survived by two brothers, David & Rosemarie Menga, Patsy & Kristina Menga of Virginia, one sister, Deanna & Willy Williams of New York State and their extended family. William ‘Bill’ Frazer, Jr. was born in Natick, MA a son of William & Helen Michaud Frazer, Sr. is survived by his daughter, Cori & Pat Coogan of Virginia, a son, William Frazer, III of South Carolina and their families, four sisters, Jane Kapp, Olive Ladd, Paula & Leo Brizzu and Helen Comstock, and several nieces & nephews. They will be deeply missed, until we meet again. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome@gmail.com
