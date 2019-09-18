William R. Freeman (Bill) died Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mary Wade Home in New Haven, CT, where he had resided since October, 2018. He was born April 7, 1925, in Champion, NY, and lived much of his early life in West Carthage, both in town and on family farms. He served in the Army during World War II in various capacities, including the Manhattan Project. He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, graduating with a degree in engineering.
Potsdam is where he met his wife of 72 years, Carol (nee Sisson). They were married in 1947 and moved to Milwaukee, WI, where Bill worked for Allis-Chalmers. They settled in the Cleveland, OH, area where Bill worked in advertising for both McGraw Hill and Penton Publishing, and where their four children were born and raised. Bill switched careers once again in 1968 when he got his Master’s degree in Education and taught junior high mathematics until his retirement in 1987.
Bill was quite an athlete from an early age, playing baseball and basketball during his school years, and baseball for the Army. He both golfed and played tennis for many years as an adult. Other favorite pastimes were crossword puzzles (which he did in ink so no mistakes!), and woodworking. When Carol retired in 1993, they decided to renovate their Oak Point, Hammond, river home, moving there permanently for their retirement years. Bill was active in the Chippewa Bay Fish and Game Club and served on the board of the Hammond Free Library. He and Carol were very happy in their Oak Point home, and were grateful for their many friends and neighbors along the River.
Bill was predeceased by a brother, Gerald, and his wife, Carol Sisson Freeman. Their four children and six grandchildren live in NY, CT, VT and FL, and will continue to gather at the River to celebrate and remember their parents/grandparents. Contributions in Bill’s honor may be sent to Chippewa Bay Fish and Game Club, PO Box 43, Chippewa Bay, NY 13623, or the Hammond Free Library, PO Box 229, Hammond, NY 13646. A memorial service will be planned for next summer.
