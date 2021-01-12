A graveside service for William R. Porteous, age 96 formerly of Lisbon will be held in the spring at Madrid Cemetery. Mr. Porteous passed away on Monday (January 11, 2021) at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton.
Surviving are three daughters Pamela (Melvin) Bindell of Hainesport, NJ, Sandra (James) Flavin of New Sweden, ME and Laurel (Edmond) Tomac of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; grandchildren Benjamin (Ariel) Flavin of Brooklyn NY, Nicholas (Katie) Flavin of Gray ME, Katie (Shawn) Conley of Pawling NY, William Tomac of Santa Rosa FL and Nicole Tomac & Syd of Juliet TN; great-grandchildren Finneas, Juliet, Ruby, Rosie, Lucia & Killian; a sister Erma Carkner of Madrid; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen in 2017 and a brother Rex in infancy.
Bill was born on December 19, 1924 in Waddington NY, a son of the late Earl J. & Helen S. (Fife) Porteous. He attended Waddington rural school and later graduated from Madrid High School. He was married to Helen Sloan on August 17, 1947 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg.
During his career, he operated a dairy farm from 1930 to 1950, worked three years for the County Highway Department, 10 years for Millbrook Bread and in 1965, he became a State Farm insurance agent in Waddington where he worked for the next 30 years. He retired in 1995 then worked as a consultant until 2002.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading his western novels, woodworking, lawn work, traveling, dancing, spending time with his family and conversations with others. Memorial contributions can be made to the Scotch Presbyterian Church, 35 County Route 33, Madrid, NY 13660. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
