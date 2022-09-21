William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th at Albany Medical Center from complications of COVID pneumonia.
The funeral service will be 12 noon on Sunday September 25th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. Burial will follow in the Tylerville-South Rutland Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday, September 24th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie D. (Trainham); his children Robert W. (Crystal), Peter A., Andrea Gwilt (Scott); his grandchildren Liam and Max Herrmann, Kaitlynn Belmont, Alexandria Belmont, Evangeline Gwilt; his sister Roberta L. Caroen; step children Cherrie (Jerry) Sullivan, Temmie (Edward) Kubinski, Carrie (Philip) Kubinski, Karen Trainham, Hollie (Jeffery) Powis; 12 step grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Virginia, a brother Richard E. and a step-son James Trainham.
Robert was born in Hackensack, NY, a son to William E. and Helen B. Zardeska Herrmann. He was a graduate of Bogota High School (NJ) in 1960. He furthered his education graduating from the University of Michigan in 1964 with a BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering and a BS degree in Mathematics. He received his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University in 1988.
Robert married Virginia M. Van Dreal on September 17th, 1966. She passed away on March 18, 2013. He later married Bonnie Dietrich Trainham on May 23, 2015.
Bob loved the outdoors, particularly his land in North Western NY where he operated Herrmann’s Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm for decades. Many weekends were spent at the farm navigating the unforgiving seasonal road and laboring the land with his children and faithful mutts Bud and Sheeba.
He was a well-respected man with a gentle spirit and a love of fixing cars (Renaults), hot sauce, beer (especially Yuengling Black and Tan), burritos, and British comedy.
Robert loved to travel, enjoyed cruising and especially his winter home in Ormond Beach, Florida. Summers he could be found at Chases Lake, fishing, kayaking or just enjoying the sunsets. The best times were at the farm renovating the farmhouse and working with his Kubota in the fields. He was a very much-loved man, a total gift to us all.
Mr. Herrmann was a gifted problem solver and engineer who held three patents, the first one before graduating high school. He received many commendations for his achievements during his 30-year professional career with the Department of Defense.
He was a member and past president of the Rome Rotary Club, the New York State Grange, the Rome Academy of Sciences, and the Christmas Tree Farmers Association Of New York.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choosing or plant a tree in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.