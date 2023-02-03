Norfolk-William Roland “Waggie” Wagstaff, 51 of Norfolk passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023 at his home.
He was born November 18, 1954 in Potsdam, NY, the son of William and Rose (Wolfe) Wagstaff. Willy graduated from Norwood-Norfolk in 1973. After graduating high school he went to work at General Motors in Massena for many years, then at the Sears store in Massena as the manager of the auto department.
Willy was predeceased by his father William R. Wagstaff; his sister, Mary and brother in law Mike Jay.
Survivors include, his mother, Rose Wagstaff of Norfolk; sister, Thelma (Randy) Wolstenholme of Norfolk; brothers, Charles (Randy) Wagstaff of Norfolk, Randy (Christina) Wagstaff of Norfolk; his children, Derrek and his wife Maisie Wagstaff of Massena, Karis Wagstaff of Massena, Jacob Robar of South Colton as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Willy’s wishes were to have no calling hours. A graveside service will be at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk in the spring.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ross Funeral Home in Mooers. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.ROSSFUNERALHOMES.com
