William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday, May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown.
Among his survivors is his wife Thelma Curtis Reardon; a daughter Gloria (James) Gregory and a son William (Wanda) Reardon.
A complete obituary will follow with dates and times for a service.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
