CROGHAN, NY ~ William S. Morrow, 91, formerly of Mechanic St., Croghan, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville where he had resided.
William was born on November 9, 1928 at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, the son of William Henry Morrow and Lena Safford Morrow. He was a graduate of Lowville Academy. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Camp Carson and Camp Hale in Colorado. He attended Cook and Baker school at Fort Sheridan, Ill and was honorably discharged as a Tech/Cpl on May 13, 1947.
He married Elizabeth More on December 30, 1948 at St. Stephen’s rectory in Croghan, NY with Edward Grunert and Patricia O’Mara as witnesses. He worked at Latex Fiber in Beaver Falls, Croghan Milk Plant Sealtest Farms run by Hoffman and Dudo, Inc. He was the Plant Manager and qualified Industry Milk (Farm) Inspector until the plant closed in 1969.
He also worked for Queens Farms Dairy in Copenhagen and then in Pierrepont Manor as Industry Inspector until his retirement in December of 1990.
William was a substitute bus driver for Beaver River Central School system for 13 years. He became a member of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Citizens Patrol in 1995, when Sheriff Gary Jock started the patrol and was appointed Sgt by Sheriff Jock until his retirement in 2001. He served 12 years on the Village of Croghan Board. He was a 10-gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross.
He was an Assistant Boy Scout Leader and a member of the Croghan American Legion post 1663.
He was a member of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Dept where he was a past Secretary, President, Ass’t Chief and Chief until he went on the Honorary list after 37 years of service.
He was a Deputy Fire Coordinator and became Coordinator from 1984 to 2000. He was instrumental in setting up the Fire Advisory Board, the Lewis County Fire Investigators Team and also updating fire dispatch and communications for the Fire Service. He was an advocate of State Fire Training and attended many state schools both locally and at the State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, N.Y.
Throughout his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and always routed for Dale Earnhardt Sr. He was an enthusiastic walker and could often be seen walking the streets and roads around Croghan.
Surviving are his wife Elizabeth, sons Eric W. Morrow (Patty) of Hermon, NY, Thomas O. Morrow (Kristen) of Norwich, CT, William J. Morrow of Oneonta, NY and daughter Mary Jane Carnie (Robert) of Cazenovia, NY; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by another son, David L. Morrow of
Carthage in 2016, a daughter, Janet Marie Morrow who died at birth, and his brother-in-law, Rory More.
There will be a private funeral service held for family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan. Condolences and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.