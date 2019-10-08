EVANS MILLS — William S. Palmer, Jr., 79, of South Main Street, passed away at home on October 6, 2019 while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on December 16, 1939 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of William S., Sr. and Harriett Slater Palmer. He was a graduate of Indian River Central School, Jefferson Community College and Potsdam State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Science in Education Degree.
William was an Art Teacher at South Jefferson High School, Adams, NY for many years, retiring in the late 1990’s.
He married Muriel E. Hogan on February 20, 1979 in Rochester, NY.
William was a founding member of the Northern New York Art Show. He was also active in CSEA and the 200 Club in Evans Mills, NY, (recreational fundraising).
His passions were for sports, art, photography and educating students.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, Edwin and Kathy Palmer and William III and Ariane Palmer, all of Canton, NY; two stepdaughters and a stepson-in-law, Sherry and Forrest Matteson, Evans Mills, NY and Wanda Stevenson, Massena, NY; two stepsons and two stepdaughters-in-law, Rick and Mary Soluri, Omar, NY, Richard and Jackie Soluri, Theresa, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Mary Palmer, Evans Mills, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Diantha and Joseph Kinney, FL; Jill Johnson, Watertown, NY; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, his wife Muriel, a brother, Robert Palmer, Ron Johnson and Richard Gaines, all died previously.
Memorial Services will be 10 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Shared Ministries, 8520 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY, with Mother Anne Wichelns, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow in Evans Mills Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Evans Mills Fire Department after burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.