William Terrence “Bill” Paczkowski died on November 4, 2022, at the age of 83 at his home in Turin, New York. Bill passed away peacefully while sitting outside during an unseasonably warm fall day. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Regina, and his former wife, Margaret Osgood. Bill is survived by his sister, Constance (Robert) Bodwitch, and children, Eleanor (Paul) Reali, Christopher (Jessica) Paczkowski, William (Lisa) Paczkowski, and five grandchildren.
Bill was born in Lowville, NY on March 26, 1939. He attended Boonville High School, and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Masters of Education at St. Lawrence University where he was a member of the ski jumping and rifle teams. Bill was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served for two years in Georgia and New Jersey.
After serving in the military, Bill pursued a career in education. He was a teacher in Union Springs, NY and went on to serve as the Assistant Direct of Admissions at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Bill and his family then moved to Newbury, MA where he owned and operated his high-end stove business for over ten years. Bill returned to his family homestead in 1984 and returned to education. He was a guidance counselor at South Lewis High School and a Counselor at Mohawk Valley Community College. Bill remained highly involved with Turin, serving as the mayor and town historian. He was a member of the Turin Volunteer Fire Department and was an EMT with them for over 20 years. Bill enjoyed photography, fishing, and antiquing. Bill will be remembered for his faith, as well as his dedication and service to his community.
Because of his commitment to education and medicine, Bill requested his body to be donated to science at Upstate Medical Center after which his body will be cremated and buried in a later ceremony. In memory of Bill, we ask that donations be made to the Turin B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library (https://turinlibrary.org/) or Sarah’s Guest House (https://sarahsguesthouse.org/), which provided care and comfort to him following a significant medical procedure.
Bill was an active member of the St. Hedwig’s Church in Houseville, NY, where a mass in his honor will be held on Sunday, December 4, at 11am with an informal reception at the church to follow at 12:30pm. All are welcome to attend. Mills Funeral Home, Boonville is in charge of the arrangements. For an online message of sympathy please go to millsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.