William “Wild Bill” Gragg, 85, of Onondaga Hill, passed away Thursday Dec. 19 at Upstate Hospital Community Campus. Born in Watertown, he resided in Onondaga Hill since 1971. He was a graduate of Clarkson University and he was a Korean War Army Veteran. He retired as a Real Estate Appraiser for the NYS Dept. of Transportation. Bill was a member of the Camillus Elks Club and American Legion Marcellus Post.
He is survived by his wife Mary Anna Johnson Gragg; his children, Tammy (Paul) Frajda of VA, Thomas (Marsha) Gragg of Lafayette, Susan (Rick) Williams of Onondaga Hill; his sister, Patti Berk of PA; two granddaughters, Audrey and Carley Frajda of VA.
Calling hours Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at the Butler-Badman Funeral Home, 4504 W. Seneca Tpke., Syracuse. Burial will be in the spring in Willow Glenn Cemetery, Dryden, NY.
