Gouverneur - A celebration of life for William “Willie” Cooper will be held on Saturday, August 14th from 11 am to 3 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. A lodge service will be held at 1 pm and a memorial service at 2 pm. Willie, 87, passed away on March 23, 2020 and services were delayed due to the health situation.
William “Willie” Cooper
