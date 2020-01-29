William Woodrow “Woody” Oman Jr., 90, formerly of Pierrepont Manor and LaFargeville passed away January 25, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where had resided since 2016.
There will be a Graveside Service with military honors in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Rodman NY. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Brother to twin sisters Bonnie Wilson deceased and Nancy Dailor in California
He was born June 27th, 1929 in Chicago, IL a son of William Woodrow Oman Sr and Katherine.
As a child he delivered newspapers and fixed his neighbors flashlights for cookies
Served as Veteran CPL in USAR 3 years in North Korean War
Earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Earth Science which he taught in Boonville NY many years, as well as was a Scout Master for Troop 13 in Booneville. He taught old fashion teaching as he prepared many hours before and after classes and enjoyed teaching his students, he took his teaching very serious was best teacher at that time. Many loved him then and to this day.
Worked at Blount Lumber Company and Gibbs and MacIlvennie in the reconditioning department.
Woody was a U.S. Certified Power Squadron (Piloting) as was his father and was certified in Electronic Technology. He was licensed with FCC Citizens Radio Station. Certified member of Alpha Sigma Omicron State Journalistic Fraternity
Speaker at Presbyterian Church in Watertown NY awarded 1st place for 3 years
Participated in Pierrepont Manor Improvement Club and Senior Citizens and taught Autistic children in his home
Knowledgeable in Photography, Astronomy, Astrology, Meteorology, Chemistry
Enjoyed his double canoe, camping, playing piano, accordion, harmonica (also in local jamborees), snowmobiling (had 1st snowmobile in Bonneville), ice fishing, chess, laser lights and drawing (stars)
He was a resident at Samaritan Keep Home for almost 4 years. Known and loved by many for his kind and gentle spirit and piano playing and drawings. Many thanks to you all.
He was a lifetime best friend (brother) to George D. Petrie and a very special part of our family. He was loved much and will be missed.
