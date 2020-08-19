POTSDAM – Graveside services for 72 year old Willis H. “Bill” Coleman, a resident of 115 Barnes Road, Potsdam, will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Coleman passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning, August 17, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy, Potsdam; a step-son, Fred and Heidi Robar, FL; a step-daughter, Tammy and Richard Day, Lisbon; his grandchildren Daniel Robar and Amanda Robar, both of Florida and Bernie and Cara Adams, Potsdam; a brother, Richard and Tammy Coleman, Colton and two sisters, Linda and Dennis Eickhoff, Colton and Lisa and Gordon Ford, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews. Willis was pre-deceased by his parents Willis & Gladys (Tuper) and two brothers, Steven Coleman and George Coleman.
Born in Potsdam, NY on April 13, 1948, Willis graduated from Colton Pierpont School and served with the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1969. He married Judith “Judy” Tiernan on August 12, 1972. Bill was an equipment operator, working for Local 545 in Syracuse, NY. He also worked for some time for Barrett Paving. Most recently, Bill and Judy were the owners and proprietors of Ham’s Inn at Seavey’s Coroners. Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed Hunting & Fishing with his dog Sonic. Memorial donations in Bill’s memory can be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
