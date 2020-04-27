CARTHAGE – Wilma J. Simmons, 85, formerly of 224 Leray St., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for several months.
Wilma was born on April 14, 1935 in Theresa, New York, daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Simmonds) Watts. She graduated from high school and went on to work as an Administrative Secretary for the U.S. Army. She retired from the Fort Drum Military Base after 35 years of service.
Wilma loved doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo and was a member of a local book club within her community. She also loved to spend time riding around and attending family outings with her dear friend Ms. Connie Mono. She also enjoyed nature and watching the wildlife around her home, the deer were her favorite.
She was loved by a longtime friend Mr. Dale Streicker of North Carolina.
Services will be held privately by her beloved friends Jacquelyn and Johnny Beckley. Burial will follow at Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
