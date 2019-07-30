St. Regis Falls – Winifred D. Cox, 101, passed away peacefully Monday evening (July 29, 2019) at her home with her loving family by her side. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.
Winifred was born on July 14, 1918 in Dickinson Center, daughter of the late Wallace and Virginia (Gokey) Story. She graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in 1938. On October 19, 1940, she married Wendell F. Cox Sr. in Brushton. Mr. Cox passed away on May 7, 2002.
She was the Head Cook at St. Regis Falls Central School, retiring after 23 years. Her students remarked that “she gave them good food and plenty to eat!” A devout Catholic, she practiced her faith at St. Ann’s Church in St. Regis Falls and found time to pray for those she loved by reciting the rosary. She held her family and friends close to her heart and had unconditional love for her grandchildren. Winifred remained true to her values and virtues throughout her life and was guided by her faith.
She is survived by her six children Wendell Cox, Jr. and David Cox both of Westland, MI, Thomas and Sue Cox of Canton, MI, Arlene Bartholomew of St. Regis Falls, Pauline Harbert of Plymouth, MI, and Shirley and James Bowling of Westland, MI, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Wallace Story, Valeria Barbone, Wilma Story, Wallena Bolster and Wilda Sather.
There will be no public visitation. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 1st at 10:30 am at St. Ann’s Church in St. Regis Falls with Fr. Fish celebrating. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Friday at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue or St. Ann’s Church.
Memories and condolence can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com
