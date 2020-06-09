The spring burial for Yvonne “Bonnie” Fish will be held on Monday, June 15th at 10:00 am in Calvary Cemetery. Bonnie passed away December 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her caregivers and family who loved her dearly. She was 76 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.