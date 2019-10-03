Yvonne D. Huntley, 81, of Williamstown, NY passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 25, 1938 in Ricard, NY a daughter of Ivan & Dorothy King Kaine and was a graduate of Altmar-Parish High School. On April 5, 1957 she married Leslie Huntley, he passed away June 6, 2018, after 61 years of marriage. Yvonne previously worked at General Electric Co., the Golden Fish Restaurant, and Northern Comfort Bakery. She was owner and operator of Huntley’s Tavern and The Pulaski Inn. She was also active as a 4H Leader, member of the Eastern Star Amboy Lodge, enjoyed making quilts, baking and cooking, bird watching, gardening and hunting and fishing as well. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren entertaining family and friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Williams & Mike Melideo, Parish, NY, Darlene & Charles Bruce, Osceola, NY, Katherine Vincent & Kristopher Hastings, Westdale, NY, three sons, Carl Huntley, Leslie & Kimberly Huntley, Jr, and Howard & Joann Huntley all of Williamstown, NY, Grandchildren; Jessica Metott, Kirk Williams, Joelon Williams, BryceAnn Williams, Nicole Peck, Brittany Peck, Nicholas & Chrissy Huntley, William Vincent, Jeremy & Brandi Walker, Tricia Walker, Cassandra Huntley, Brian Huntley and Melanie Bruce, Great Grandchildren, Dylan Gardner, Joelene Dupont, Trenton Williams, Callie McAllister, Bella Peterson, Kingsley Williams, Alexa Williams, Cole McNitt, Jayden McNitt, Aaron Huntley, Nicholas Huntley, Jr, Ayden Walker, Nathan Walker, Malorie Ragsdale and Laiken Ragsdale, a brother, Douglas & Cookie Kaine and several nieces & nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Brian Huntley, a grandson, Joseph Metott and a sister, Martha Paylor.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, NY. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 -7 p.m. at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
