CHASE MILLS—Arrangements for 72 year old Yvonne M. Clark, a resident of the Tiernan Ridge Road, Chase Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Clark passed away early Thursday morning at the E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur. Among her survivors is her husband, Thomas Clark Sr. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Yvonne M. Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.