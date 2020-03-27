CHASE MILLS – Arrangements for 72 year old Yvonne M. Clark, a resident of 153 Tiernan Ridge Road, Chase Mills, will be held privately for the family due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Services will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. Clark passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the EJ. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur. Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Clark Sr.; her three daughters, AnnMarie Anzaldua, Massena; Miranda and Paul Deleel, Potsdam; Marilyn Clark and her companion Ken Spaulding, Ogdensburg; her three sons, Thomas and Raeann Clark Jr,
Massena; Eric Clark, Massena and Joshua Clark and his companion Cassie Florio and daughter Emberlynn of Norfolk and by several beloved grandchildren Miranda Clark and Raymond Godoy with 4 children; Raymond and Emily Clark with 3 children; Thomas Clark 3rd; Joann and Joey Foster with 3 children; Jessica Deleel and Wes with 1 child; Sara Deleel; Scott Clark with 3 children; Eric and Lindsay Smith with 1 child; Cassandra Clark; Brittany Clark; Alyssa Clark; Nichole and Dustin Huckle with 5 children; Erica Cullen-Lazore with 2 children and Brandon and Tara Clark as well as many more who knew her and loved her as grandma. Yvonne is also survived by her brothers Alfred Plourde, Richard Plourde, Leon Plourde, George and Deloris Plourde, James Plourde and John and Betty Plourde and a sister, Annette Clark as well as several nieces and nephews. Yvonne was pre-deceased by her parents, brothers Joe Plourde, Gilbert Plourde, Albert Plourde, Donald Plourde and sisters Shirley Donnelly, Violet and Mary Jane.
Born in Massena, NY on July 13, 1947 to the late Donot and Verna Hartwick Plourde, Yvonne attended Trinity and Massena Schools and married Thomas Clark Sr. on August 22, 1964. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed selling toys, tupperware and crystal. Yvonne loved to have a good time with her family. She enjoyed garage sales, collecting items and animals. Her most enjoyment was the time spent with her family, either at a family get-together or on one of the numerous camping trips they took, she always seemed to enlighten the gathering in some way. Everyone who knew her ,knew her as grandma as she was Grandma to all .In her earlier years, she also loved to dance and go roller-skating. Memorial donations in Yvonne’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Yvonne M. Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.