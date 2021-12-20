Gouverneur - Yvonne Matice, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, December 21st from 12:00 to 2:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with pastor Kirk Delaney of Bible Baptist Church officiating and burial to follow at Hailesboro Cemetery.
Yvonne was born on May 4, 1936 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Martin and Helen (Cunningham) Conklin and graduated from Hammond High School in 1954.
She worked as a short order cook at Grant’s and AMES Department Stores, at Dixie Lee Chicken, and was employed as a custodian and cleaner at Gouverneur Central School.
Yvonne married Glenn Elliott in 1955 and Webb Matice Sr. in 1992 and both her husbands predeceased her.
She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, writing poems and stories, playing cards, spending time with family, and most importantly, reading the Bible.
Yvonne is survived by her children Lynn and Tim Matice of Natural Dam,Tammy and Peter Petrie of Peru, Glenna and Rodney Dashnaw of Gouverneur, Dean and Erin Elliott of Nedrow, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, stepchildren, step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Arnold and Donna Conklin of Edwards, Mary Hyde of Pennsylvania, in-laws Kay Manson of Gouverneur, Joseph Seery of Philadelphia, Diane Manson of Hammond, several nieces and nephews. Yvonne is predeceased by her parents, her husbands, her daughter Vonna Kiesnowski, her brothers John and Alexander Robert Manson, and her sisters Hazel Seery and Ardis Reynolds.
Memorial donations in honor of Yvonne are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Bible Baptist Church.
