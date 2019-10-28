ANTWERP- Zelphia Ann McIntosh, age 80, of Antwerp, NY, passed away on October 25, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.
There will be calling hours for Zelphia on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Elizabeth Quick officiating. Burial will follow at Hailesboro Cemetery in Hailesboro, NY. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Zelphia was born on June 16, 1939 in Gouverneur, NY to the late George Henry and Edna Mae (Simmons) Klock. She attended country schools in Parishville, Elmdale, Kearney Road and Pikes Corners and graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1957, and then went to BOCES for bookkeeping a little later in life. Zelphia married Robert J. McIntosh on October 11, 1958 at the Gouverneur Methodist Parsonage with Rev. William Wood officiating. Robert passed away on September 29, 2006.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Mercer’s Dairy for many years. Zelphia had previously worked at Kaplan’s Department Store in Gouverneur, Edgewood Resort in Alexandria Bay and Clearview Motel in Gouverneur. She was a member of the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 6338, where she had joined in 1967. She also enjoyed music including dancing, attending many concerts, and singing karaoke. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are three loving daughters, Donna McIntosh and Allan Hewitt of Saratoga County, Dorinda and Jeffrey Campbell of Myrtle Beach, SC and Danielle McIntosh of Green County; two sisters, Arlene (Beverly) Sharpe of Madrid Waddington and Francis and David Dudley of Auburn; three grandchildren, Joshua, Jason and Cassondra Campbell; one great grandchild, Brendan Campbell and several nieces and nephews.
Zelphia is predeceased by her husband, parents, seven brothers, Basil, George, Morris, Donald, Henry, Franklin and Frederick Klock; and five sisters, Ordetta Sharpe, Lucinda Dennee, Norma Klock, Vonnie Belle Klock and Martha Pedroza.
Donations may be made in Zelphia’s memory to the nonprofit Fort Klock, P.O. Box 42, Johnsville, NY 13452. Fort Klock is a historic preservation site linked to Zelphia’s family name and the family had attended Klock gatherings there.
