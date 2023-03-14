Northborough, MA - Zola Fulmer, a resident of Northborough since 1969, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving husband of over 70 years, Dr Hugh S. Fulmer, and their 3 children Jim, Kim (Humphrey) and Scott. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Syracuse University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics. After college, she worked as a home economics teacher at Glens Falls (N.Y.) High School and West Warwick (R.I.) High School. Zola was blessed with a myriad of skills and the opportunity to use them in a variety of locations and cultures. In addition to Syracuse, she spent significant periods of her life in Presque Isle, Maine, San Antonio, Texas, Boston, the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, Lexington, Kentucky and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She enjoyed summer months at Thousand Island Park, NY. During these years, she became proficient in Batik dyes application, teaching Braille, refinishing antique furniture, interior design, bird watching and sketching, and landscaping. Throughout all of these activities, she was always a naturalist, and later in life obtained a masters degree in environmental education at Antioch University New England, where she studied the habits of wolves, and was a naturalist educator at the Habitat Education Center & Wildlife Sanctuary, Belmont, Mass. She was a longtime member of the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, the Worcester Craft Center, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Worcester District Medical Society, the Northborough Senior Center Harmonica Club, the Southborough Senior Songsters, the Thousand Island Park Tabernacle Choir and Thousand Island Park Rock Ridges Nature Trail. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Tabernacle Community Association, Save the River, Friends of Densmore, Thousand Islands Land Trust, the Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I.
Zola Fulmer
July 2, 1928 - March 6, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.