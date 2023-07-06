OceanGate suspending operations after Titan submarine implosion

On June 18, the submersible Titan vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage. It suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all onboard. OceanGate/Zuma Press Wire/TNS

OceanGate said it is suspending “all exploration and commercial operations” after five people were killed -- including the company’s CEO Stockton Rush -- during a deep-sea expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.

A notice announcing the suspension of services appeared in red letters in the top corner of the company’s website on Thursday.

