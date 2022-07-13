Ohio man charged with raping girl, 10, who traveled to Indiana for abortion

An Ohio man has been arrested and charged with raping a 10-year-old girl whose out-of-state abortion drew national headline amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and ordered held Wednesday on a $2 million bond, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
The young girl, who has not been publicly identified, was first written about July 1 by the Indianapolis Star in an article about women traveling for abortions. The girl had been denied health care in Ohio, one of the first states to ban the procedure after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Three days past the six-week mark, the girl went to Indiana instead.
The story drew condemnation, including from President Joe Biden. But others denied the story was true, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who told Fox News he hadn’t heard “a whisper” about it.
“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child,” Yost said Wednesday. “I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street.”
