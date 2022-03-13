About one in five non-retired U.S. adults said they quit a job last year, with the majority citing low pay, no opportunity for advancement and feeling disrespected at work as reasons why they left, according to a new Pew Research Center report Wednesday.
The share jumped to 37% among those younger than 30, more than double the proportion of those ages 30 to 49 who did the same, the survey conducted Feb. 7-13 showed. A majority of those who quit a job last year — and are not retired — say they are now re-employed.
Other key reasons cited by respondents for quitting include child care issues, a lack of schedule flexibility and not having good benefits like health insurance and paid time off.
The rapid rebound in the U.S. economy has left companies scrambling to fill a multitude of open positions with a limited supply of workers. The combination of a tight labor market and a re-evaluation of work more generally by many Americans has led to a surge in quits.
In general, men and women offered similar reasons for quitting last year. But there were significant differences by education level and by race and ethnicity.
Thirty-five percent of those with some college education or less reported too few hours as a reason for quitting last year, whereas only 17% of those with a Bachelor’s degree or more said the same. One in five of those without a four-year degree cited employer requirements for a COVID-19 vaccine as a reason for quitting, more than double the share of college graduates.
Non-White adults cited higher rates of quitting due to a lack of flexibility, a desire to relocate, working too few hours and vaccine requirements than their White peers.
Outcomes also differed. College graduates were more likely to say they were earning more and had more opportunities for advancement in their current role than those with less education. About one in four of those with some college or less reported earning less in their current job.
