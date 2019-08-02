Only 7 candidates have qualified for next Dem debate

The Democratic National Committee has set stricter criteria for the third set of debates, which will be held Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston. If 10 or fewer candidates qualify, the debate will take place on only one night.
Candidates will need to have 130,000 unique donors and register at least 2% support in four polls. They have until Aug. 28 to reach those bench marks.
These criteria could easily halve the field: The first two sets of debates included 20 of the 24 candidates, but a New York Times analysis of polls and donor numbers shows that only 10 to 12 candidates are likely to make the third round.
Seven candidates have already met both qualification thresholds and are guaranteed a spot on stage. They are:
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Three other candidates are very close: Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and the entrepreneur Andrew Yang have surpassed 130,000 donations and each have three of the four qualifying polls they need, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has met the polling threshold and has about 120,000 donors.
Beyond them, only three candidates have even a single qualifying poll to their name: the impeachment activist Tom Steyer (two polls), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (one) and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado (one).
We asked all three of their campaigns to provide donor numbers so we could assess where they stood. Gabbard had just under 114,000 donors as of Wednesday night. A spokesman for Steyer said he was “on track to collect the required number of donors to make the September debate stage,” but did not give a number. Hickenlooper’s campaign did not respond, but Politico reported a month ago that he had only 13,000 donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.