WATERTOWN — The board of directors of the Orchestra of Northern New York on Thursday evening voted unanimously to cancel the orchestra’s summer pops concerts that celebrate Independence Day.
Two performances were slated: Watertown’s free concert at Thompson Park on July 2, followed by an evening concert in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall on July 3.
“We are all saddened by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths caused by this disease,” Timothy L. Savage, president of the board of directors, said in a news release. “Every board member agreed we cannot take any chances. Although we hope the situation will improve dramatically by that time, we do not want to risk bringing large groups of people together when things may be getting better and experience a second wave.”
ONNY music director and founder Kenneth Andrews said, “We look forward to performing this exciting concert next summer.”
Mr. Andrews has made modest changes to this year’s program, renaming the concert for next year, “Celebrating America.” Guest soloists will be Fiddling Hall of Fame member Gretchen Koehler and north country favorite guitarist/vocalist Barb Heller.
The 2021 summer pops concert is scheduled for July 1 in Watertown’s Thompson Park and July 2 in Potsdam.
