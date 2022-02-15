Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system March 1
DETROIT — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he is ending effective March 1 the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system that required people to offer proof of vaccination for a multitude of activities, from shopping to the gym to restaurants.
Ford made his announcement about a half-day after a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor was ended, but insisted the decision was in the works “long before” the seven days of protests — spurred by COVID-19 restrictions and a trucker vaccine mandate — had threatened the economies of both nations.
Ford said the end of the vaccine passport system, whose federal version has inspired a weeks-long trucker convoy in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, is coming “not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it.”
Along with the end of vaccine passports, capacity limits for personal gatherings and public events will be removed.
“We’re moving in this direction because it is safe to do so,” Ford said. “Through the advice of (Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health for Ontario), we accepted the passports. Through the advice of Dr. Moore, we’re going to get rid of the passports.
Added Moore: “All of the metrics are improving dramatically in terms of the number of people hospitalized, the number of people in intensive care units, the percentage of tests that are positive.”
Citing a 92% Ontario vaccination rate of people 12 and up, Moore said the mandate “served its purpose,” but that “as of March 1, it will no longer be necessary.”
The COVID-19 pandemic “polarized us in a way we could never imagine,” Ford said. “But for all of this, I can still take comfort in knowing that there remains so much that unites us.”
Ford said repeatedly that “Ontario is open for business.” He cited conversations with “Fortune 500 CEOs” worried about whether Ontario is stable enough to do or expand their businesses.
“We will guarantee you a stable environment and to make sure we get goods from one side of the border to the other,” Ford said.
