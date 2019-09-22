Opioid defendants seek to disqualify judge overseeing 2,300 cases

Scarcely five weeks before a landmark federal civil trial in the opioid epidemic, the giant retail pharmacy chains and drug distributors that are defendants in the bellwether Ohio case are seeking to disqualify the judge from overseeing it and nearly 2,300 other opioid-related lawsuits before him.
In a brief filed in federal court at 1:24 a.m. on Sept. 14, the defendants’ lawyers claimed that over the past 21 months, Judge Dan A. Polster has shown his bias against the defendants by making extensive comments about his intention to settle the sprawling case and bring relief as quickly as possible to local governments and individuals hit hard by crisis.
He made such remarks at the first public hearing in the case, in January 2018, when he announced his goal of settling the case rather than having lengthy, costly trials, whose results would almost certainly be appealed.
He continued to press his goal of settlement in public appearances and comments to the media. Articles in The New York Times with quotes from the judge are among those cited in the lawyers’ brief.
The two groups of defendants who filed the motion include the retailers Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and CVS, and the giant drug distribution companies Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson.
Despite Polster’s initial statement that he wanted to resolve the case within a year, not only has that deadline long passed, but he also has moved the litigation along two parallel tracks. One is aimed at settlement. But the other is directed at litigation, featuring the trial scheduled to begin next month.
Legal experts said they were surprised at the timing of the move to disqualify the judge, as well as what they called the extraordinary nature of the request.
Howard Erichson, a Fordham law professor who is an expert on complex litigation and legal ethics, noted that the request came after a recent flurry of pretrial decisions against the defendants by Polster.
“If recent rulings had been going the defendants’ way, they wouldn’t be seeking to get rid of the judge, despite his remarks to the press,” Erichson said.
