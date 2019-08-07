CANTON — A detective from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will give a presentation Friday on drug paraphernalia identification and safety.
Detective Arthur Shattuck is scheduled to speak at the county’s Opioid Task Force meeting 10 a.m. Friday at the Best Western University Inn, 90 E. Main St.
Task force members also plan to finalize plans for the “Shredding the Stigma” community event scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Whittaker Park and Civic Center, Waddington.
The event aims to highlight the work of the task force, support individuals and families, and honor those who have died from substance use disorder.
The event’s keynote speaker is Tony Hoffman, a former Pro BMX Racer, who will share his story and path to recovery. Local families will also recount their experiences dealing with the stigma that can be associated with substance use.
The event will include food trucks and free activities for the entire family.
The task force, also known as St. Lawrence County Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention, has been meeting the second Friday of each month. Members include treatment and recovery specialists, educators, health care practitioners, law enforcement, first responders, pharmacists, concerned citizens and public health officials. The meetings are open to all.
For more information about the task force, contact county Public Health Director Dana McGuire at 315-386-2325 or domcguire@stlawco.org.
