BALTIMORE — Though the Northeast will be missing out on a total solar eclipse passing over Western Australia in 2023, and a “ring of fire” eclipse crossing the Western United States, there’s still plenty to look for in the skies in the coming year.
Here are some stargazing options visible to the naked eye, particularly in more rural areas with less light pollution:
February
Look to the night sky Feb. 21 to catch Venus, Jupiter and the crescent moon all in a vertical line. Look to the west-southwest between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
March
On the night of March 1, Jupiter and Venus will nearly touch in the sky in what’s known as a planetary conjunction. Look to the west-southwest, low in the sky, starting around 6:30 p.m. From there, the two planets will begin to separate as Jupiter sinks lower.
At 2 a.m. March 12, most Americans will “spring forward” with the arrival of daylight saving time.
Spring begins March 20 at 5:24 p.m. with the vernal equinox, when the sun crosses the celestial equator. At this point, the Earth is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun.
April
On April 20, a total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Australia and Southeast Asia. But viewers in the U.S. won’t be able to see it. It is a rare hybrid eclipse, meaning it will shift between an annular and total eclipse because of the Earth’s curvature.
Back in the East, the Lyrids meteor shower peaks on the night of April 22. The Lyrids are a medium-strength shower best observed from the Northern Hemisphere.
May
On May 5-6, parts of the world will experience a penumbral lunar eclipse, but North America will not.
Instead, New Englanders can look to the skies on the night of May 5 for the peak of the eta Aquariids meteor shower — which usually produces medium rates of 10 to 30 meteors an hour just before dawn.
June
Summer begins with the solstice at 10:57 a.m. June 21, when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer. This will be the longest day of 2023.
July
July 3 will bring the first of the new year’s four “supermoons,” when the full moon coincides with the moon’s close approach to Earth.
On July 6 at 4:06 p.m., the sun will be at its farthest point from Earth, also known as its aphelion.
August
August includes two full moons — both of which will be supermoons — on the first and last night of the month. The second of the two is sometimes called a blue moon for its relative rarity.
Among the most popular meteor showers to observe in the Northern Hemisphere, thanks to its mid-August peak, the Perseids will be best viewed on the night of Aug. 12. On the night of Aug. 27, Saturn will be at opposition, aligned between the Earth and the sun. The planet will be as bright as it gets all year, and will rise at sunset and remain out all night.
September
For early birds, look to the right of the crescent moon just before dawn Sept. 11-12 to spot Venus.
The autumnal equinox occurs at about 2:50 a.m. Sept. 23, signaling the start of fall.
Look to the sky Sept. 29 for the year’s final supermoon, occurring during the Corn Moon, named for harvest time.
October
For those in the Eastern U.S., the year’s most exciting astronomical event will take place in October — a partial solar eclipse.
The partial solar eclipse will begin Oct. 14 about one minute past noon, when the moon will touch the sun’s edge. At 1:19 p.m., the eclipse will be at its peak for Baltimore viewers, and the moon will obscure a chunk of the sun’s face, similar in appearance to a tilted Venn diagram. By 2:38 p.m., the eclipse will end.
From southern Oregon to southern Texas, the moon will nearly cover the face of the sun during the eclipse, leaving behind only a “ring of fire.” That phenomenon is called an annular solar eclipse.
There will also be a partial lunar eclipse Oct. 28, when part of the moon’s face is shadowed. But for viewers in New England, the eclipse will be penumbral, so it will be very faint.
The Orionid meteor shower is a medium-strength shower with a peak on the night of Oct. 20, with the moon 37% full. Usually, this shower produces 10 to 20 meteors an hour at maximum. But in strong years — as between 2006 and 2009 — the shower has been on par with the Perseids.
November
On the night of Nov. 3, Jupiter will be at opposition, and it will be the brightest object in the sky before Venus rises just before dawn.
On Nov. 5 at 2 a.m., most Americans will set their clocks back one hour for daylight saving time.
If you happen to be up early on Nov. 9, look for the crescent moon and Venus side by side around 5 a.m.
December
The earliest sunset of the year will take place Dec. 7 at 4:43 p.m. That’s also the time Hanukkah begins in 2023. The eight-day Jewish holiday starts at sundown on Dec. 7.
The Geminids meteor shower, usually the strongest of the year, is also easy to view in 2023 thanks to the phase of the moon. The shower will peak on the night of Dec. 13, with the moon just 1% full. Look for meteors starting about 10 p.m., when the constellation Gemini is well-placed.
The winter solstice is at 10:27 p.m. Dec. 21. On this day, there will be about 51/2 fewer hours of sunlight compared with the June summer solstice.
