Orban denounced for ‘Nazi’ speech after tirade on migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a press conference in the Karmelita monastery housing the prime minister’s office in Budapest, Hungary, on April 6. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Attila Kisbenedek/AFP

A speech by Viktor Orban proclaiming that he wanted to prevent Hungary from becoming a “mixed-race” country triggered outrage at home and abroad, including a surprise resignation from his party.

The Hungarian prime minister’s remarks to supporters in Baile Tusnad, Romania, over the weekend railed against a “flood” of migrants being “forced” on the country.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.