OSWEGO COUNTY —The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded the county government $22 million and charged it with the responsibility of responsibly doling it out according to guidelines that include infrastructure projects and recompense for financial loss due to COVID.
This month three requests for ARPA funds were granted by the Legislature at its March 9 meeting after being vetted by the Task Force created for such purpose by Legislative Chairman James Weatherup.
The Cleveland Fire Dept. asked for the least amount of money of the three, $26,298, and yet still didn’t get all that. Included in their request was $10,000 for a new SUV. The Task Force didn’t go for that and instead recommended the Fire Dept. receive $16,298 which the Legislature thereupon approved to cover costs incurred when the department updated its locker room and for cleaning equipment to better protect COVID transmission including non-porous surfaces, gear, and equipment dryer. The funds will also provide the department with more handwashing sinks and more space in the locker room.
The Children’s Museum of Oswego originally asked for $586,169, the most of the three entities considered this month, however, according to the Task Force, after many conversations, they revised their request down to $154,393 for the direct loss of revenue and increased cost of cleaning due to COVID. That amount was verified by the Task Force through tax records and profit/loss statements.
The Town of Oswego requested $450,000 for a sewer project consisting of 27,000 linear feet of line with three pump stations serving 176 dwellings in the area of Fred Haynes Blvd., Rt. 89, and Lake Ontario. The overall project cost is $6,200,000. The town contributed $150,000 of its own ARPA funds towards the project. The $450,000 requested would enable the town to finish it. The Task Force, however, suggested an award of $250,000, which the Legislature approved.
In all, of the $630,691 total requested by all three applicants, $420,691 was recommended by the Task Force and approved by the Legislature.
As has been true of every other meeting at which ARPA funds have been awarded, the Legislature’s two Democrats, Legislators Frank Castiglia and Marie Schadt, objected to the way in which all requests are lumped together into one up or down vote rather than the individual requests being voted on and debated separately. They therefore have voted against every one of the previous requests for ARPA funds. But not this time. Although she voiced her dislike for the all-or-nothing manner in which the vote on the requests is presented to the Legislature and also indicated she opposed two of the three requests this month for other reasons, Marie Schadt said she had no option but to vote yes this month on the requests as one of them pertained to the Town of Oswego which she represents.
Frank Castiglia moved to have the Cleveland Fire Dept.’s and the Oswego Children’s Museum’s requests removed from the resolution, thereby leaving only the Town of Oswego’s sewer project request to be voted on.
Republican Legislator Nathan Emmons criticized the Democrats for opposing the Cleveland Fire Dept.’s and Children’s Museum’s requests saying, “the two requests that would be eliminated by Castiglia’s resolution “are probably the two that are most symbolic of why ARPA funds were put in place to begin with.” He then asked if Castiglia and Schadt would care to comment on their positions.
Castiglia responded, “Every town, city, village, and county received ARPA funds. The one that’s on here that we’re not objecting to is using some of their ARPA funds to fund their project. The city of Oswego received $1.9 million in ARPA funds, and I don’t see where they’re putting any of it towards their museum. Also, Cleveland received ARPA funds. I don’t know how much theirs was, but I don’t see where they’re using any of theirs. So, that’s why I’m objecting to them, because there are ARPA funds still available in the city of Oswego, and I’m sure there’s still some available out there in Cleveland. But the only one that’s using some of their ARPA funds is the Town of Oswego for their sewer, and we’re very much in favor of that one. That’s why I’m asking for those two to be removed, not that I don’t like that they’re doing them, but I’m saying they should use their ARPA funds. We should use our ARPA funds for other items other than those two.”
Legislator Emmons disputed Castiglia’s contention the city of Oswego has not used its ARPA funds to assist the Children’s Museum.
“The Museum actually has benefitted from a variety of programs the city of Oswego’s offered through their ARPA funding,” Emmons said. “And so, to lay claim that the city has not assisted the Children’s Museum of Oswego, in general, is a false statement.”
Legislator Marc Greco added, “The Children’s Museum is enjoyed by members outside of the city as well. The entire county’s children enjoy this museum. So, to put the burden on the city alone to support a non-profit museum that requires funding…. They had to follow each kid around during the pandemic and clean each toy that the kid touched so that the next child could come through and enjoy the same activity and be safe from the COVID virus.”
On the Cleveland Fire Dept.’s request, Emmons said, “Their $16,298 (request) is a fairly small amount of money out of $22 million (that the county received in ARPA funds to distribute).”
Castiglia’s motion was defeated with one in favor, 21 opposed, and three excused.
The original resolution in support of all three ARPA funds requests passed with 21 in favor, 1 opposed, and three excused.
